Recreation Notes: Cool down at the Spray Bay

Cool down at Ridgefield Parks & Recreation’s Spray Bay this summer. Children of all ages will love this zero-entry, 2,800-square-foot water playground at the Recreation Center. Spray Bay has fun water features like water cannons, water buckets, and more. The Spray Bay is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It’s open daily until Sept. 3.

Spray Bay play time is included with a family recreation or family all-inclusive membership. If you are not a member, you may pay a $10 per person drop-in rate which also includes recreation swim. Children under the age of two are admitted free and adults with paying children are free at the Spray Bay only. If your children are non-swimmers and they enter the pool, then you must accompany them in the pool and pay the drop-in rate.

Enjoy free skating, music, and more at Graham Day on Saturday, August 12 from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Graham Dickinson SPIRIT Skate Park located at 60 Prospect Street. The park features a half pipe, rails, jumps, stairs, and more. Hone in on your skills and become a better skater.

The rain date for this event is Sunday, Aug. 13.

For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call (203) 431-2755.