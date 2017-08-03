Library Lines: It’s definitely not your grandfather’s library

Sure, we have 100,000 books and other traditional library materials available for check-out. We do scores of story-times and other programs each year designed to aid in early childhood literacy skills development, and dozens of old-fashioned book discussions. We offer familiar reference and readers’ advisory service and now-expected technology access.

But at the Ridgefield Library, there is always something completely unexpected on the horizon as well, all intended to bring the community together to read, discover, question, connect and thrive.

Mark your calendar now for some of the more exciting and unusual offerings coming in the next few months (more details about all will be publicized as event dates draw near, or visit www.ridgefieldlibrary.org or our Facebook page for updates).

Aug. 11-12: The third annual RidgeCon celebration of pop culture

Aug. 21: Activities at the Library and in Ballard Park on the rare occasion of a solar eclipse. Along with Parks and Rec, we will be organizing safe eclipse viewings, educational presentations, crafts, games, music and more.

Sept. 15-16: Love your Library (LYL) returns, bigger and better – and featuring a teen playwriting contest and an 18-hole mini-golf course created in the Library!

Hope to see you at these events, or any day, at the Library!

Mary Rindfleisch is Assistant Director of the Ridgefield Library. She may be reached at [email protected] or 203-438-2282 x11009.