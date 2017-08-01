No tiger here: Wilton police believe animal was a bobcat

What was reported as a “full-sized” tiger Monday afternoon was more than likely just a bobcat on the prowl.

Ridgefield police told The Press Tuesday, Aug. 1, that a search of the the Wilton-Ridgefield border on Route 33 came back “with negative results” of any animal — be it a tiger or a bobcat.

According to Wilton police, who spoke to The Wilton Bulletin Tuesday, the call was unfounded.

Officers could not find tiger prints in the area, a Wilton police spokesperson said, and investigators suspected the animal was a bobcat.