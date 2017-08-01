The Rotary Club of Ridgefield supported Rides For Ridgefield with a grant of $1,000 in July.



The check will benefit Rides’ mission to provide ride information and rides to the town’s senior (over 60) population and to mobility-disabled residents of any age.

“We’re all about service to the community,” said Sue Manning, Co-chair of the Rotary Club’s Service Committee, “and Rides For Ridgefield provides a wonderful service to Ridgefield’s seniors and others who might not be able leave their homes when they need to.”

Manning presented a check for the grant to Alice Kenny, Rides’ Chair, on July 17.

The Rotary disburses these funds for scholarships, educational projects, town-wide volunteer organizations, and Rotary International projects.

Rides For Ridgefield has been taking Ridgefielders to medical appointments, cultural and social events, religious services, and for visits to friends and relatives they might not otherwise see, both in and out of town, for the past three years. Its volunteer drivers are supported by volunteer call center coordinators who take requests for rides at Rides’ office in Town Hall.

“Funding from local organizations such as the Rotary Club is very important to us,” said Kenny. “In addition to helping to cover our expenses it demonstrates what we can all do together as a community to help those who need it.”

Rides also maintains a database of ride availability from the approximately twenty other organizations offering a service in Ridgefield. Residents looking for information about ride availability or to sign up as a rider are encouraged to call 203-894-RIDE (7433) between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Additional drivers and call center coordinators are also needed, and anyone wishing to volunteer can find out how by calling this same number.