A downed tree on Route 116 (North Salem Road) has created a traffic nightmare north of Barrack Hill Road today — Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Fire police have closed the road from Barrack Hill Road to Wooster Street.

North Street is already closed today due to the highway department’s road work, which is making detours situation more trickier.

According to police dispatch, the tree is blocking the roadway. It also fell on electrical wires and has caused them to burn.

Updates will be posted on theridgefieldpress.com and on Twitter.