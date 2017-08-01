The Ridgefield Press

Burning wires, downed tree close Route 116 Tuesday morning

By Steve Coulter on August 1, 2017 in News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

A downed tree on Route 116 (North Salem Road) has created a traffic nightmare north of Barrack Hill Road today — Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Fire police have closed the road from Barrack Hill Road to Wooster Street.

North Street is already closed today due to the highway department’s road work, which is making detours situation more trickier.

According to police dispatch, the tree is blocking the roadway. It also fell on electrical wires and has caused them to burn.

Updates will be posted on theridgefieldpress.com and on Twitter.

 

Related posts:

  1. Two-car accident closes Route 116 for 30 minutes

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Chamber welcomes PIY Pizza Next Post Adrift, alone, and clinging to hope ... A Speck in the Sea
About author
Steve Coulter

Steve Coulter


Website

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress