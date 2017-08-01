The Ridgefield Press

Financial adviser releases new book

By The Ridgefield Press on August 1, 2017 in Business, Community, News, People · 0 Comments

Ridgefield resident Robert Reby, CEO of Reby Advisors, released his second book, “Wealth Redefined: Charting the Way to Personal and Financial Freedom,” Tuesday, July 25.

Reby describes the book as “a financial planning doctrine for achieving lifestyle goals, happiness, and health — despite the myriad of dangers in the world today.” Reby has 30-plus years of experience as a financial planner. The book is available at Amazon, the Barnes & Noble website, WealthRedefined.com, and at numerous independent online bookstores.

