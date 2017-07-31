The Ridgefield Press

Prospector celebrates 333,333 tickets sold

By Sofia Rodriguez on July 31, 2017 in Business, Community, News · 0 Comments

Mark Breckenridge, middle in blue shirt, stands with employees at the Prospector Theater last Friday, July 28. Breckenridge bought the theater’s 333,333rd ticket since its opening in November 2014. He was treated to an extra large bucket of popcorn and a round of cheers and confetti. — Sofia Rodriguez photo

Selling 333,333 movie tickets in less than three years is no easy feat.

That’s why employees at the Prospector Theater celebrated with a round of cheers and confetti when customer Mark Breckenridge purchased his ticket to see Dunkirk last Friday, July 28.

“I definitely wasn’t expecting this,” said Breckenridge, a loyal Prospector moviegoer who was also gifted an extra large bucket of popcorn as part of the momentous occasion.

“I just wanted to watch Dunkirk but this is a fun surprise,” he told The Press.

The non-profit theater, dedicated to providing employment opportunities for adults with disabilities, opened in November 2014, and continues to grow its customer — and employee — base.

“I was a customer here for about two years and I just fell in love with the place,” said Ben, a Prospect who works in the cafe. “I was coming up from a very challenging year in means of employment and then they took me under their wing and nursed me back to health.”

