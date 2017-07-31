Ryan Meegan memorial soccer game Aug. 12

Former Ridgefield High soccer players will get another chance to play on their home field when the second annual Ryan Meegan Memorial Alumni Game takes place Saturday, Aug. 12, from 5 to 7 at Tiger Hollow.

The event honors the memory of Meegan, a 2014 Ridgefield High graduate who was killed in a car crash close to the University of Connecticut campus in Storrs on Sept. 15, 2015. Meegan, a member of the 2013 state championship boys soccer team at RHS, was in his sophomore year at UConn.

Last year’s inaugural event included more than 50 alumni playing in Meegan’s honor and 400-plus friends and family cheering in the stands. Although the event is not a fund-raiser, $600 from the sale of T-shirts at the 2016 game was donated to the Ridgefield Food Pantry.