Rotary donates $3,000 to RVNA

By Steve Coulter on July 31, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

Rotary Club of Ridgefield recently made a grant to RVNA to support the home health agency’s speech rehabilitation program. Shown, from left to right: MJ Heller, RVNA director of philanthropy; Bill Wyman, Rotary Club of Ridgefield member; Theresa Santoro, RVNA president and CEO; Ralph Passarelli, Rotary Club of Ridgefield member.

The Rotary Club of Ridgefield recently awarded a $3,000 grant to the Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association (RVNA).  

The funds will be used to purchase materials for the treatment of speech therapy patients, both in their homes and at RVNA’s on-site rehabilitation center, Rehab by RVNA.

The materials — which include anatomical charts, assessment tools, language resource kits, picture cards and workbooks — are essential in treating patients needing speech and swallowing therapy, including those with Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, Multiple Sclerosis, or those recovering from a stroke or suffering from other neurological diseases or neuromuscular disorders. The grant will also support the professional development and clinical education of Rehab by RVNA senior staff.  

Rehab by RVNA opened in April 2016 and offers a complete suite of therapeutic and rehabilitation services including: physical therapy; occupational therapy; speech, language and swallowing therapies; massage therapy and Reiki; as well as ongoing wellness programs.  

