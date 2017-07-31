Rotary donates $3,000 to RVNA

The Rotary Club of Ridgefield recently awarded a $3,000 grant to the Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association (RVNA).

The funds will be used to purchase materials for the treatment of speech therapy patients, both in their homes and at RVNA’s on-site rehabilitation center, Rehab by RVNA.

The materials — which include anatomical charts, assessment tools, language resource kits, picture cards and workbooks — are essential in treating patients needing speech and swallowing therapy, including those with Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, Multiple Sclerosis, or those recovering from a stroke or suffering from other neurological diseases or neuromuscular disorders. The grant will also support the professional development and clinical education of Rehab by RVNA senior staff.

Rehab by RVNA opened in April 2016 and offers a complete suite of therapeutic and rehabilitation services including: physical therapy; occupational therapy; speech, language and swallowing therapies; massage therapy and Reiki; as well as ongoing wellness programs.