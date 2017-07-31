The Ridgefield Press

Chekhov documentary includes guest bartenders

By Steve Coulter on July 31, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

 

Chekhov Festival board member Jeffery Albanesi behind the bar at Yuan Asian.

 

The Michael Chekhov Theatre Festival, in co-sponsorship with the Ridgefield Library, is hosting a screening of an important documentary about Michael Chekhov at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9.

The documentary titled, From Russia to Hollywood, was created and co-produced by Lisa Dalton, President of the National Michael Chekhov Association.

Gregory Peck narrates and joins other Hollywood legends as they talk us through the story of these two acting masters.

The movie runs a little over an hour. Registration is encouraged at ridgefieldlibrary.org or by

calling 203-894-9163.

After the screening, movie viewers are invited to go across the street for a celebrity

bartender event at Yuan Asian Cuisine Restaurant (470 Main Street, back parking lot

side).

Festival board members Jeffery Albanesi and Bob Ponturo will pour drinks from the restaurant’s bar, with 20% of the bar going to the Michael Chekhov Theatre Festival that runs Sept. 16 to Sept. 14.

No related posts.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Supporters invited to cheer on SWIM Across the Sound marathon swimmers Next Post Ryan Meegan memorial soccer game Aug. 12
About author
Steve Coulter

Steve Coulter


Website

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress