Chekhov documentary includes guest bartenders

The Michael Chekhov Theatre Festival, in co-sponsorship with the Ridgefield Library, is hosting a screening of an important documentary about Michael Chekhov at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9.

The documentary titled, From Russia to Hollywood, was created and co-produced by Lisa Dalton, President of the National Michael Chekhov Association.

Gregory Peck narrates and joins other Hollywood legends as they talk us through the story of these two acting masters.

The movie runs a little over an hour. Registration is encouraged at ridgefieldlibrary.org or by

calling 203-894-9163.

After the screening, movie viewers are invited to go across the street for a celebrity

bartender event at Yuan Asian Cuisine Restaurant (470 Main Street, back parking lot

side).

Festival board members Jeffery Albanesi and Bob Ponturo will pour drinks from the restaurant’s bar, with 20% of the bar going to the Michael Chekhov Theatre Festival that runs Sept. 16 to Sept. 14.