State schedules Route 7 traffic detours back-to-back weekends

An extra 17,000 cars and trucks a day will be going through Ridgefield center back-to-back weekends in August.

The state’s Department of Transportation told The Press Friday, July 28, that the weekends will be Aug. 11-13 and Aug. 20.

“We are projecting back to back weekend closures Aug 11-13 and Aug 18-20,” said John Dunham, district engineer for the state Department of Transportation. “The first weekend to install the bridge abutments and the follow on weekend to install the precast deck units.”

Route 7 will not be a through road — not in Branchville, all this weekend — and its traffic will be detoured through the village.

As a result, all the traffic on Route 7 — figured at about 17,000 vehicles a day on a Saturday and 13,000 on a Sunday, according to the state Department of Transportation — will be coming right down Main Street.

“The overall superstructure was rated as poor based upon field inspection,” Dunham said of the bridge earlier this summer. “Field inspection and engineering analysis [said] the structure was determined to be functionally obsolete and hydraulically inadequate meaning it could not pass the 100-year flood storm event.”