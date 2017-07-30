The Ridgefield Press

Danbury plane crash injures three men

By The Ridgefield Press on July 30, 2017

A Danbury plane crash sent three men to the hospital Sunday morning. They have not been identified. Mayor Mark Boughton said the accident happened after take off from Danbury Airport. — Kevin Stephens photo

Three men were taken to Danbury Hospital following a plane crash at Danbury Municipal Airport Sunday morning.

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton confirmed the crash on Twitter at 10:56 a.m. Sunday, July 30.

“Plane crash in take off at Danbury Airport. 3 injuries. All taken to Danbury Hospital,” he wrote.

One man is in critical condition and another is in serious condition, according to News 12 Connecticut.

Police have not released the victim’s identities

A FAA spokesperson said that the crash involved a Cessna 172S that took off around 10:25 a.m.

The FAA and NTSB have been called in to investigate, according to NBC Connecticut.

Reports said that the plane crashed in the area of Miry Brook Road and Backus Avenue. The nearby Danbury Dog Park is closed due to the investigation.

 

 

