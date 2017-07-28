Alfred J. Fasolino, 86, Navy veteran

Alfred J. Fasolino, age 86, passed away peacefully at his home, on Thursday, July 27, 2017.

He was born October 11, 1930 in Brooklyn, NY to Alfred & Mary Fasolino. After moving to Rockville Centre, NY during his childhood, he later attended Lehigh University and graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering. In 1951, he joined the U.S. Navy and served as an officer in Japan. Upon completing his time in the service, he joined his father’s apartment building construction business in New York State.

In 1983, he moved to Ridgefield, CT, where he solely managed his father’s properties for many years. In the mid 1980s, he sold all remaining buildings except one in White Plains, which was co-oped until Alfred’s full retirement in 2005. Over the last decade and more, he enjoyed many rounds of golf at Silver Spring Country Club and trips to Italy. He loved flying airplanes, being the captain of his many sailboats, taking naps wherever and whenever possible, and always the best cigars.

Alfred is survived by his loving wife of thirty-seven years, Ruth, his beloved children, Jennifer, Linda (Burt) Kreisman, James (Theresa) Fasolino, and grandchildren Michael, Rebecca, Thomas, & David.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 1from 4 to 7 pm at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Funeral services and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Marcus Cardiac Rehabilitation Center at Danbury Hospital.