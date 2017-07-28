Local artist Tina Phillips and her Founders Hall art students will be exhibiting their most recent works in the Cass Gilbert Carriage Barn at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTHC), from Thursday, August 3, to Sunday, August 13.

The exhibit is called “Shades of Summer.”

An artists’ reception will be held on Thursday, Aug. 3, starting at 5 p.m. in the Carriage Barn. The reception is free of admission.

“I’m thrilled to bring my art students back to this wonderful space after last year’s successful group exhibit,” said Phillips, who has held several solo-exhibits at the Carriage Barn. “My students will be showing their world in watercolor, each piece an expression of their individuality.”

Exhibit hours are Friday, Aug. 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 5, to Friday, Aug. 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All artwork will be available for purchase. A portion of the artists’ sales will go toward the restoration of the historic Cass Gilbert Carriage Barn.

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center is located at 132 Main Street, in Ridgefield. For more information, see keelertavernmuseum.org or call the KTHC business office at 203-438-5485.