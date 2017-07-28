Ridgefield Winter Club outlines plans

The Ridgefield Winter Club (RWC) launched its new website — www.ridgefieldwinterclub.com — Friday, July 28, that details the community-wide benefits this project will bring to Ridgefield.

“The Ridgefield Winter Club will fill the seasonal void that currently exists in our town,” RWC Founder Bud Brown said. “We’re proud to help create a premier facility that offers a safe, interactive, social environment for children and families to connect with one another through a range of indoor and outdoor activities.”

The website, which will be updated continually, allows residents to learn more about “the vision that will transform the old, deteriorating Pinchbeck Nursery into a strong family-focused facility that will include an outdoor ice rink, as well as indoor recreational activities,” a press release said.

The RWC’s Facebook page —www.facebook.com/SupportRWC —will also provide additional information about the project, answers to questions from the community, and outlines ways “to support the dynamic vision for what will become an important part of the Ridgefield community.”

In addition to visual and architectural renderings of the RWC, the website features information about how the RWC will use proven lighting technology to keep all of the light on the RWC property; use measures intended to eliminate any potential noise effects outside of the property lines; keep all parking on-property; and care for the local environment.

The RWC’s proposed ice rink and clubhouse will be open 7 days a week from November through March, the press release said.

In April-May and September-October, the ice rink will be closed and the Clubhouse will operate on a reduced 3-4 day a week schedule. The entire RWC will be closed June, July, and August. On weekdays, from November through March, the ice rink will open for skating at 7 a.m., and hockey at 8 a.m., and all recreational activities on the ice will end by 9:45 p.m., or earlier. The ice rink will open at 8 a.m. on weekends and all recreational activities on the ice will end by 9:45 p.m., or earlier. The Clubhouse will close by 11 p.m., or earlier.

The RWC’s indoor entertainment offerings will include a golf simulation room, four lanes of bowling, a tabletop game room, homework rooms, casual dining with a small bar, locker rooms, along with other amenities. Outdoor activity will focus on providing skating lessons, social family skates, and intra-RWC events, including hockey, figure skating, broomball, and curling to its members.

“The current legal nonconforming use of the site is for a commercial retail nursery in a residential area,” Brown said. “Transforming this old, deteriorating nursery into an attractive, freshly landscaped facility will replace the existing nonconforming land use with a conforming use allowed by special permit, thereby aligning with current town zoning priorities.

“And through this transformation, we will bring a full range of positive economic benefits to Ridgefield by creating jobs and generating an estimated five times the amount of tax revenue currently paid by the site to help fund vital town services.

“As a continuation of our ongoing community outreach, I invite residents to check out our website and Facebook page to learn more about the ways in which the Ridgefield Winter Club is designed to be an asset to the town,” Brown added. “We truly understand the importance of being good stewards of the community where we live and work, and know that the RWC will strengthen the community for years to come.”

For more information, please visit www.ridgefieldwinterclub.com or www.facebook.com/SupportRWC