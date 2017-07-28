Alternating one-way traffic to slow things down on Route 35 Monday

Alternating one-way traffic can be expected to return at the Route 35 bridge repair project by the Fox Hill condominiums Monday, July 31.

Ryan Wodjenski of the state Department of Transportation notified the town on Friday, July 28.

“For the rest of the week only minor impacts to traffic,” he said. “Eversource Gas will be performing work in the near future that schedule is pending.”

Work at the site, requiring the alternating traffic, will start at 9 a.m. after the morning commuter rush is over, and is expected to end at 3 p.m. before the afternoon commute starts.

All work is weather permitting.