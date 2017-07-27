The Ridgefield Press

Climene M. Finney, 91, former resident

By The Ridgefield Press on July 27, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Climene M. Finney, 91, of Danbury, formerly of Ridgefield, died Tuesday, July 25, 2017. She was the wife of the late Robert Finney.

Finney was born on April 28, 1926 in Danbury, CT; a daughter of the late Antonio and Maria (Barberini) Mazzi. She retired from Gilbert and Bennett of Georgetown, where she worked in data processing.

She was a lifelong resident of the Danbury-Ridgefield area and was an active volunteer and member of the First Assembly of God Church of Brookfield.

Finney is survived by her children, Robert Finney and his wife, Regina, Cathryn Kochies and her husband, Martin and Joan Oeding. She is also survived by four grandchildren; Jennifer Kaufman, Mark Oeding, William Kochies and James Kochies as well as four great grandchildren; Peter Kaufman, Ruslan Kochies, Mason Kochies and Braden Kochies.

Funeral Services will take place Monday, July 31  at 11:00 a.m. at Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home; 9 Granville Avenue, Danbury. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Ridgefield.

Friends will be received at Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home on Monday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

 

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo celebrates Books and Beasts Next Post Ridgefield student news: Providence College, Virginia Tech, and Trinity College
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress