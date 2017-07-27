Climene M. Finney, 91, former resident

Climene M. Finney, 91, of Danbury, formerly of Ridgefield, died Tuesday, July 25, 2017. She was the wife of the late Robert Finney.

Finney was born on April 28, 1926 in Danbury, CT; a daughter of the late Antonio and Maria (Barberini) Mazzi. She retired from Gilbert and Bennett of Georgetown, where she worked in data processing.

She was a lifelong resident of the Danbury-Ridgefield area and was an active volunteer and member of the First Assembly of God Church of Brookfield.

Finney is survived by her children, Robert Finney and his wife, Regina, Cathryn Kochies and her husband, Martin and Joan Oeding. She is also survived by four grandchildren; Jennifer Kaufman, Mark Oeding, William Kochies and James Kochies as well as four great grandchildren; Peter Kaufman, Ruslan Kochies, Mason Kochies and Braden Kochies.

Funeral Services will take place Monday, July 31 at 11:00 a.m. at Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home; 9 Granville Avenue, Danbury. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Ridgefield.

Friends will be received at Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home on Monday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.