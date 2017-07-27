RAC swimmers impress at state age group meet

Victories in nine events led the Ridgefield Aquatic Club to a sixth-place overall finish at the state age group swimming championships July 20-23 in Middletown.

RAC had 1,192 points to finish behind the New Canaan YMCA Caimans (1,545.50 points), the Wilton Y Wahoos (1,427.50), the Greenwich YWCA Dolphins (1,316.50), Swim Seventy (1,280.50), and the Cheshire Y Sea Dog Swim Club (1,239.50).

RAC won two division titles, placing first in both the 11/12-year-old combined standings and the boys 11/12 division.

Five of RAC’s triumphs came from its girls 11/12 team. At the forefront was Riley Riebling, who placed first in the 100-meter butterfly (1:07.54), the 200-meter butterfly (2:28.15) and the 200-meter individual medley (2:33.20). She was also third in the 50 butterfly (30.78) and 11th in the 100 backstroke (1:14.69).

Teammate Miranda Bonitatebus won the 100 breaststroke (1:20.15) and finished second in the 50 breaststroke (37.20) and the 200 breaststroke (2:57.24). She was ninth in the 200 IM (2:37.74) and 14th in the 100 backstroke (1:16.23).

Rachel Thilow placed eighth in the 50 freestyle (29.92) and 14th in the 100 freestyle (1:07.06), while Emma Levine finished ninth in the 50 freestyle (29.13), 11th in the 100 breaststroke (1:27.97), 11th in the 50 butterfly (31.97), and 16th in the 200 IM (2:43.05).

Adding top-16 individual finishes were Sabrina Porter in the 200 backstroke (13th, 2:43.10) and the 100 backstroke (15th, 1:17.08), and Georgia Milton in the 50 breaststroke (12th, 40.88) and in the 200 breaststroke (16th, 3:16.26).

Porter, Bonitatebus, Riebling and Thilow combined to win the 400 medley relay in a time of 4:49.60. RAC also finished second in the 200 medley relay, fourth in the 200 freestyle relay, and fifth in the 400 freestyle relay.

RAC’s four other first-place finishes came In the boys 11/12 division. Jeffrey Kong led the charge by winning the 100 breaststroke (1:17.53) and the 200 breaststroke (2:50.69), and placing finished second in the 50 breaststroke (35.08) and eighth in the 200 IM (2:38.71).

Ryan Slaminko finished fifth in both the 100 backstroke (1:11.87) and the 200 backstroke (2:35.41). He was also seventh in the 200 IM (2:37.73) and 16th in the 50 butterfly (32.87).

Matthew Weiner was 11th in the 100 freestyle (1:06.96) and the 200 butterfly (3:00.18), 13th in the 400 freestyle (5:03.49), 14th in the 200 IM (2:45.22), and 16th in the 200 breaststroke (3:07.38).

Jack Clancy finished fourth in the 200 butterfly (2:40.26), ninth in the 100 butterfly (1:13.93), 15th in the 200 freestyle (2:25.87), 16th in the 400 freestyle (5:13.23), and 16th in the 50 backstroke (36.23)

Brandon Xiong contributed a pair of top-16 individual finishes, placing 13th in the 100 backstroke (1:16.53) and 15th in the 50 backstroke (35.90).

Slaminko, Kong, Clancy and Weiner teamed to win the 200 medley relay (2:13.80) and the 400 medley relay (4:48.87). They were also third in the 200 freestyle relay (2:01.28) and fourth in 400 freestyle relay.

RAC relays were also 11th in the 400 freestyle relay, the 200 medley relay, and the 400 medley relay and tied for 11th in the 200 freestyle relay.

In the girls 10-under division, Lily Archibald finished 15th in the 50 freestyle (33.83), 11th in the 100 freestyle (1:12.74), 16th in the 200 freestyle (2:45.40), 13th in the 50 backstroke (40.23), and 13th in the 100 backstroke (1:25.71)

Eden O’Malley was 15th in the 200 freestyle (2:45.37), and Riley McGerald placed 13th in the 50 breaststroke (45.63).

Maddie Muncy, O’Malley, McGerald and Archibald were fifth in the 400 freestyle relay. RAC was also sixth in the 200 medley relay and the 400 medley relay and eighth in the 200 freestyle relay.

In the boys 10-under division, Derek Yin had six top-16 finishes for RAC. Yin was third in the 100 backstroke (1:20.08), fourth in the 50 backstroke (38.11), fifth in the 200 IM (2:58.72), eighth in the 200 freestyle (2:37.38), ninth in the 50 freestyle (33.14), and 12th in the 100 freestyle (1:14.19).

Andrew Fisher finished 15th in the 50 backstroke (41.00) and 16th in the 200 IM (3:11.67).

RAC placed sixth in the 200 freestyle relay, ninth in the 400 freestyle relay, and seventh in the 200 medley relay.

Connor Hunt was RAC’s standout in the boys 13/14 division. Hunt finished second in the 800 freestyle (8:51.23), the 1,500 freestyle (16:39.69) and the 400 IM (4:48.06), third in the 400 freestyle (4:19.41) and the 200 butterfly (2:13.25), fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.00)

Matthew Johnston was 12th in the 200 backstroke (2:26.28) and 15th in the 100 backstroke (1:08.83).

Hunt and Johnston combined with Luke Mignano and Presley Milton to place seventh in the 800 freestyle relay, and with Kai O’Malley and Mignano to finish seventh in the 400 medley relay.

In the girls 13/14 division, Hanna Sotolongo was seventh in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.09) and the 200 breaststroke (2:52.66).

Notes: Thirty-six teams scored points at the four-day meet, which took place at Wesleyan University.

Hunt had the best individual finish for RAC, placing third overall in the boys 13/14 division with 98 points.