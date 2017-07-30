Library Lines: Congratulations are in order!

We are pleased to extend warm wishes and heartfelt thanks to the following members of the Ridgefield Library family:

To Ginny Canfield and Kirby Klump, winners of the Friends of Connecticut Libraries Individual Achievement Award for their tireless work fulfilling Internet sales orders for the Friends of the Ridgefield Library since 2014. In that time, they packaged and shipped 12,521 items that netted over $156,000 the Friends can use to support Library programs and services.

To Circulation Clerk Megan Klein, who left the Library to finish up the student teaching requirements for her Masters in Library Science; to shelver Fran Walton who has been promoted to take Megan’s place; and to long-time volunteer Anne Kain who has taken up Fran’s shelving duties.

To Bob Whitton and Mary Mann Smith, who are retiring from the Library Board at the completion of two, three-year terms of service. Each was an invaluable part of the team that made our New Ridgefield Library a reality, and they will be missed.

To Karena Landler and McKinley Walsh, the Library’s 2017 Ridgefield High School interns, and all of their classmates, on their graduation and move onwards and upwards to college, career and other adventures.

Mary Rindfleisch is Assistant Director of the Ridgefield Library. She may be reached at 203-438-2282 x11009 and [email protected]