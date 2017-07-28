Founders Hall: In full bloom

The next time you’re at Founders Hall, treat yourself to the sights and scents of our beautiful gardens in full bloom. The pleasant sound of water cascading gently through the prolific tower gardens adds to the tranquility. Linger by the buddleias and you’re likely to be joined by butterflies, birds and honeybees. Not long ago, this same garden was an overgrown patch of blueberry bushes. Then a small group of members, led by master gardener Jack Hughes, dug in. The results are now bursting with beauty and bounty, and benefit us all.

“We really are a community garden,” notes gardener Norene Foley. With that spirit of community, the group leaves a weekly basket of organically-grown produce for members to take and enjoy. In the weeks ahead, you’ll find tomatoes, squash, eggplant, cucumbers, kale, herbs and more. When the zucchini plants take off, you’re likely to find homemade zucchini bread as well.

If you like what you see and taste, why not join the group to learn from them and share in the activities? That’s what Margot Anrico did.

“The canna plant attracted me so much that I just had to help continue the beauty of this garden,” she said. “We’re just regular people who love flowers, but we’ve all become friends.”

The FH gardeners meet on the third Friday of each month to share ideas and volunteer in the garden as their schedules permit. The next meeting will be on Friday, August 18 at 11:30 a.m.