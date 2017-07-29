Recreation Notes: Competitive swimming

Give competitive swimming a shot with Ridgefield Parks and Recreation’s In-House Swim Team for children ages 7 to 12. Your child can try competitive swimming for the first time or grow as a swimmer with our coed team.

Students practice and refine all four competitive strokes, learn proper starts, turns and dives, improve relay skills, and increase swim endurance. This program culminates in an intrasquad meet.

Participants must swim at American Red Cross Level 5 or higher or attend tryouts. There are two tryout days available and you only need to attend one. The first one is on Tuesday, Aug. 15, and the second is on Saturday, Aug. 19. Both meet from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Recreation Center pool. The season runs from Sept. 17 to Nov. 5. Team practices will be held on Sundays from 2 to 3 p.m. at Barlow Mountain pool.

It’s summer fun for everyone at Martin Park Beach. Special August beach memberships are available at the Recreation Center. The beach is open daily until Labor Day from 10 a.m. to

7 p.m.

The beach features the Zoom Flume, water mat, and Wibit Slide. Paddleboards, kayaks, and row boats are available to rent for $10 an hour.

For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call (203) 431-2755.