Looking Back: Horse embargo gets lifted

In 1992, Pamby Motors was front and center of the Press, having just acquired a Lincoln-Mercury franchise. Pamby’s was also praised for being the oldest automobile dealer in Ridgefield, and getting stronger every day thanks to it earning the Chrysler Corporation’s “Best of Five Star” award in customer care service for the 10th year in a row .

“We’re very community oriented,” John Pambianchi said. “We were all born here, we grew up here, and we’ll probably die here.”

“Service has always been a great part of our business,” Michael Pambianchi said. “If you have that, then everything else falls into place.”

Three famous cartoonists, Bob Weber, Jerry Marcus, and Orlando Busino, visited Wilton’s Landmark Academy to teach the kids about cartooning.

The secret to cartooning? “Find the funniest thing around you, and draw that,” Mr. Busino said.

Apparently, the “funniest thing” included “closing the program with another caricature, this time of a somewhat bewildered Press reporter.”

The state of Connecticut lifted a ban against horses travelling to Connecticut from New York and Rhode Island. The embargo against horses from Massachusetts and New Hampshire, however, remained in place.

“The embargo was instituted on Thursday, July 16, in an attempt to prevent the spread of an [unidentified] equine virus raging at race tracks.”

Three horses had already died of the disease, with a couple hundred more already infected at other tracks in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Ousted CenTrust Chairman David Paul, who developed Ridgefield’s Casagmo and Fox Hill condominiums, was preparing to head into a civil trial that would cost him a $3.17 million fine. However, “preparing” is a very loose term.

“He has skipped pre-trial deadlines for submitting agreed facts, a witness list, and exhibit list without even a ‘minimally acceptable excuse,” said court documents.

“When regulators asked why, Mr. Paul wrote back to say, ‘I have no time to divert to any civil or administrative proceedings at this time.’”

50 years ago

The Keeler Tavern celebrated its first year after being purchased and opened by the Keeler Tavern Preservation Society. The Society was making great strides towards making it a “point of interest and value to Ridgefielders.”

There were hostesses in colonial dress, cap, and apron to provide tours, the Caudatowan Garden Club had restored the Walled Garden, antique furnishings were borrowed, bought, and returned to the Tavern, and their Keeler Tavern Christmas card had sold out “long before Christmas.”

One of the first summer recreational projects was up and running, a free program for kids age six to 14 created by Recreation Director William Seirup. After the first big playground softball game, the younger children decided send out a challenge to the High School kids. There was also a costume contest, which was so successful that all 17 entries won. A play and a puppet show were said to be on the way.

A “right to know” law that had been adopted by the Connecticut legislature was the topic of this week’s editorial in 1967.

“‘Right to Know’ legislation in general has arisen because agencies have abused the privilege of having private meetings… Sometimes public officials forget that they are servants, not masters, of the people… Officials should be willing to suffer the inconvenience of conducting their affairs before the public… How beautiful is the ideal that ours is a government ‘of the people, by the people, for the people.’”