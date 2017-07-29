Letter: Action is the antidote to fear

To the Editor:

Do you commiserate with friends? Want to safeguard our country from a government hell-bent on sinking us into baronial times when the lordly kept serfs at beck and call? Our Congressman and Senators are fighting for us, and are you showing up, signing petitions, writing postcards, making phone calls to government officials you support or oppose?

Democracy came from dogged political activists honed in the philosophy of John Locke, an inspirer of the European Enlightenment and the Constitution of the United States. Go online. Please join forces with: Women’s March On Washington – Ridgefield Chapter; Action Together CT – Northern Fairfield County; March On – Greenwich.

Action is the antidote to fear.

Suzanne Benton

Donnelly Drive, July 19