Ridgefielder graduates from Villanova University

July 29, 2017

Olivia M. Eltz

On May 20, Ridgefield resident Olivia M. Eltz received her bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Villanova University. Eltz graduated cum laude and with a concentration in the mechanics of solids. She served as president of the Villanova Tae Kwon Do club, was a member of the Engineering Student Council, performed in the orchestra and participated on the Formula SAE team where she was responsible for driver controls. She has accepted an engineering position with Harris Corporation in Melbourne, Fla.

