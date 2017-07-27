Here’s a look at some of the headlines in this week’s Ridgefield Press:
- SummerFest left all of its visitors with big, bright summer smiles on their face, but a few shopkeepers were less than pleased with the fair moving to Ballard Park.
- The golf course could be getting a snack shack between the ninth and tenth hole. Feeding hungry golfers is never a bad idea.
- The Norwalk River Valley Trail keeps gaining support in the community. Last week it was from the Rotary Club; this week, it’s Ridgefield Bicycle Club. Keep up the good work, trail heads!
- There’s a blood shortage this summer, and The Press’ editorial reminds you to donate.
- Beefing up wetlands enforcement was punted around at last weekend’s inlands wetlands board. What will stricter regulations do to homeowners?
- Doubling as the wetlands board, town zoners listen to a pair of intriguing concepts before taking a summer break: one for an agriculture store on Route 7 and the other about a bed and breakfast on Circle Drive. The former got panned, while the later will be coming back. Stay tuned.
- The Chamber of Commerce helped launched the Young Entrepreneurs Academy last week in Danbury. Students should have everything they need to be successful business people.
- Eight obituaries filled page 7 this week. Amongst those lost: A 32 year old car mechanic, a Korean War veteran, and an aerospace engineer who helped us land on the moon in 1969.
- In sports the biggest headline belonged to the under-17 baseball team which ended its season last week.
- The Ridgefield Press is on Facebook — become one of more than 4,948 friends and get news updates at Facebook.com/RidgefieldPress
- More than 18,255 people have signed up for Ridgefield Press news bulletins via Twitter. You can, too, by stopping by twitter.com/RidgefieldPress
- Don’t forget to sign up for Press alerts on our latest social media platform: Instagram. Go to www.instagram.com/ridgefieldpress/ or search @ridgefieldpress on the app.