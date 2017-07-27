The Ridgefield Press

On the front page of this week’s Ridgefield Press: A Trump defender takes up residency at the post office, SummerFest photos, Democratic and Republican caucus end with 36 combined candidates, zoners don’t like a proposed business on Route 7, and two veteran mail carriers talk about how things have changed over the last three decades.

Here’s a look at some of the headlines in this week’s Ridgefield Press:

  • SummerFest left all of its visitors with big, bright summer smiles on their face, but a few shopkeepers were less than pleased with the fair moving to Ballard Park.
  • The golf course could be getting a snack shack between the ninth and tenth hole. Feeding hungry golfers is never a bad idea.
  • The Norwalk River Valley Trail keeps gaining support in the community. Last week it was from the Rotary Club; this week, it’s Ridgefield Bicycle Club. Keep up the good work, trail heads!
  • There’s a blood shortage this summer, and The Press’ editorial reminds you to donate.
  • Beefing up wetlands enforcement was punted around at last weekend’s inlands wetlands board. What will stricter regulations do to homeowners?
  • Doubling as the wetlands board, town zoners listen to a pair of intriguing concepts before taking a summer break: one for an agriculture store on Route 7 and the other about a bed and breakfast on Circle Drive. The former got panned, while the later will be coming back. Stay tuned.
  • The Chamber of Commerce helped launched the Young Entrepreneurs Academy last week in Danbury. Students should have everything they need to be successful business people.
  • Eight obituaries filled page 7 this week. Amongst those lost: A 32 year old car mechanic, a Korean War veteran, and an aerospace engineer who helped us land on the moon in 1969.
  • In sports the biggest headline belonged to the under-17 baseball team which ended its season last week.
