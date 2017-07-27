Ridgefield student news: Providence College, Virginia Tech, and Trinity College

Two Ridgefield students graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology at the 132nd commencement exercise held in May: Graham Boylan graduated with a bachelor of science in computer engineering and Evan Costa graduated with a bachelor of science in networking and systems administration.

Alexandra Magliulo of Ridgefield, class of 2019, has been named to the dean’s list at Providence College for the spring 2017 semester.

Ridgefielder Joseph M. DeVivo Jr., son of Trudy and Joe DeVivo, graduated in May, 2017 at the College of the Holy Cross with a major in math and has been named to the dean’s list for the second semester of the 2016-17 academic year.

Nicole E. O’Shea of Ridgefield, a senior next semester majoring in PSCI in the College of Liberal Arts at Virginia Tech, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester.

The following students from Ridgefield graduated from the University of Rhode Island on Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and 21: Gerald Jack Matthews received a bachelor of arts, history, Michelle Victoria Ferrara received a bachelor of arts, political science magna cum laude and Parker L. Anderson received a bachelor of science, business administration, finance (BSBA).

The following Ridgefield students earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2017 semester at Saint Joseph’s University: Mike Rivera, Paige Santiago and Jake Madeson.

Four Ridgefield residents were awarded faculty honors for the spring 2017 semester at Trinity College: Olivia Doman, Lydia G. Haynes, Henry J. Pierandri, and John D. Stamatis.

Lauren Logan of Ridgefield, earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2017 semester at the School of Health Professions, University of Kansas.