The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield property transfers: July 13-17

By The Ridgefield Press on July 31, 2017 in Business, Community, News · 0 Comments

Ten homes, two condominiums, and one commercial property worth a total $7,455,363 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi between July 13 and July 17. The town received $17,546 in conveyance taxes from the transfers, which included:

167 Wilton Road West: Donal Bradley and Lara Cumberland of Los Gatos, Calif., to Mark Warholak and Xuehan Jiang of Caudatowa Drive, July 13, $438,000.

455 Barrack Hill Road: William and Laura Borofsky to Robert Hanson and Laura Breitenbach of Quarry Corner, July 13, $393,000.

15 Taporneck Court: Joanna and Glen Kutler to Justin and Erica Digrazia of San Ramon, Calif., $850,000.

84 Old West Mountain Road: Stuart Lipson to Nicolas and Amie Stamatellos of Danbury, July 13, $715,000.

38 Powderhorn Drive: Virginia Desiena of Easton to Geoffrey Kupferschmid and Anne Brofsky-Kupferschmid of Powderhorn Drive, July 14, $830,000.

680 Danbury Road: Ridgefield Ice Cream Shop Inc. to 680 RE LLC, July 14, $600,000.

5 Shields Lane: Michael Bellonia of Danbury to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., July 14, $436,955.40.

41 Lawson Lane (Casagmo): Thomas Lashnits to Matthew Gorman of Sunset Lane, July 14, $148,500.

120-53 Prospect Ridge: Martin Schneider of Settlers Lane to Nancy Sumberaz of Rising Ridge Road, July 17, $410,000

77 Grandview Drive: Charter Group Partners at Ridgefield LLC to Arthur Koch of Sunset Lane, July 17, $445,000.

77 Sunset Lane Unit 134: Charter Group Partners at Ridgefield LLC to Arthur Koch, July 17, $548,908.

127 Rising Ridge Road: George and Nancy Sumberaz to Michael and Melanie Pearl of Marcadon Avenue, July 17, $915,000.

208 Mimosa Circle: Paul Sukyul and Jaycee Hwayoung Suh to Jason and Sarah Smith of Stamford, July 17, $725,000.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Ridgefield Golf Course eyes 'snack shack'
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress