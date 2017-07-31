Ridgefield property transfers: July 13-17

Ten homes, two condominiums, and one commercial property worth a total $7,455,363 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi between July 13 and July 17. The town received $17,546 in conveyance taxes from the transfers, which included:

167 Wilton Road West: Donal Bradley and Lara Cumberland of Los Gatos, Calif., to Mark Warholak and Xuehan Jiang of Caudatowa Drive, July 13, $438,000.

455 Barrack Hill Road: William and Laura Borofsky to Robert Hanson and Laura Breitenbach of Quarry Corner, July 13, $393,000.

15 Taporneck Court: Joanna and Glen Kutler to Justin and Erica Digrazia of San Ramon, Calif., $850,000.

84 Old West Mountain Road: Stuart Lipson to Nicolas and Amie Stamatellos of Danbury, July 13, $715,000.

38 Powderhorn Drive: Virginia Desiena of Easton to Geoffrey Kupferschmid and Anne Brofsky-Kupferschmid of Powderhorn Drive, July 14, $830,000.

680 Danbury Road: Ridgefield Ice Cream Shop Inc. to 680 RE LLC, July 14, $600,000.

5 Shields Lane: Michael Bellonia of Danbury to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., July 14, $436,955.40.

41 Lawson Lane (Casagmo): Thomas Lashnits to Matthew Gorman of Sunset Lane, July 14, $148,500.

120-53 Prospect Ridge: Martin Schneider of Settlers Lane to Nancy Sumberaz of Rising Ridge Road, July 17, $410,000

77 Grandview Drive: Charter Group Partners at Ridgefield LLC to Arthur Koch of Sunset Lane, July 17, $445,000.

77 Sunset Lane Unit 134: Charter Group Partners at Ridgefield LLC to Arthur Koch, July 17, $548,908.

127 Rising Ridge Road: George and Nancy Sumberaz to Michael and Melanie Pearl of Marcadon Avenue, July 17, $915,000.

208 Mimosa Circle: Paul Sukyul and Jaycee Hwayoung Suh to Jason and Sarah Smith of Stamford, July 17, $725,000.