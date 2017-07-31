Prime Taco selects logo

The Ridgefield Press

By Callie McQuilkin on July 31, 2017 in Business, Community, News · 0 Comments

More than 1,000 hungry Ridgefield residents gave feedback to the design of the town’s newest eatery, Prime Taco, during a survey that lasted from mid-May up through the Fourth of July.  

The logo, which mimics that of Prime Burger, displays the business’s new slogan: “Fresh. Simple. Delicious.”

“We feel honored that 1,100 locals participated in our online survey,” said Bob Sperry, who will own the restaurant with Ed Bistany, Bob Sperry, and Anthony Valente. “This was the clear winner and we have made some valuable revisions based on the feedback.”

The restaurant is set to open at 32 Danbury Road — the former Peachwave location — late this summer, according to Sperry.

