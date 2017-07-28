Silver Spring named lead sponsor of library mini-golf tournament

Silver Spring Country Club has signed up as the presenting sponsor for the “FORE! your library!” mini-golf event — the centerpiece of this year’s annual Love Your Library event — to be held Sept. 15 and 16.

All three floors of the Library will be transformed into an 18-hole mini-golf course, with separate events for adults and families over the weekend.

In addition to the presenting sponsor, the library also announced that only nine holes remain for sponsorship.

Organizations interested in securing advance sponsorship packages can contact Laureen Bubniak, the Library’s Director of Development, at 203-438-2282, x11029 or at [email protected]