Daly Method, a business that specializes in sports rehabilitation, functional training, and wellness care, held a grand opening reception at its Ridgefield storefront on 109 Danbury Road July 20.

Founder Renee Daly specializes in chiropractic care. It will be the second Daly Method location. Daly previously opened a business in Westport. The Ridgefield business will be part of The Marketplace at Copps Hill Common.