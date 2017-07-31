Molsky’s Mountain Drifters bring old-time tradition to CHIRP

Molsky’s Mountain Drifters packs a punch with three of the most captivating performers in the most recent generation of old-time and American roots music. The band features Bruce Molsky (Grammy-nominated, revered old-time music ambassador and Berklee College of Music Visiting Scholar), along with guitar genre-bender Stash Wyslouch (of the Deadly Gentlemen) on guitar and vocals, and master of the clawhammer banjo, Allison de Groot (of The Goodbye Girls). These striking musicians have come together for a new sound within the traditional music genre through their audacious approach.

The ensemble will be making its CHIRP debut on Thursday, Aug. 3, in a concert very generously underwritten by long time CHIRP supporter Allen Purkiss of Purkiss Capital Advisors, LLC.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. and the rain venue is St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.