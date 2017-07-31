The Ridgefield Press

Molsky’s Mountain Drifters bring old-time tradition to CHIRP

By The Ridgefield Press on July 31, 2017 in Business, Community, News, People · 0 Comments

Molsky’s Mountain Drifters packs a punch with three of the most captivating performers in the most recent generation of old-time and American roots music. The band features Bruce Molsky (Grammy-nominated, revered old-time music ambassador and Berklee College of Music Visiting Scholar), along with guitar genre-bender Stash Wyslouch (of the Deadly Gentlemen) on guitar and vocals, and master of the clawhammer banjo, Allison de Groot (of The Goodbye Girls). These striking musicians have come together for a new sound within the traditional music genre through their audacious approach.

The ensemble will be making its CHIRP debut on Thursday, Aug. 3, in a concert very generously underwritten by long time CHIRP supporter Allen Purkiss of Purkiss Capital Advisors, LLC.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. and the rain venue is St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Rotary donates $3,000 to RVNA Next Post Shark summer: RHS grad Alexandra DiGiacomo explores South African waters
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress