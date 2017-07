The Sweet Remains will play at the CHIRP concert Tuesday, Aug. 1, in Ballard Park.

The band is headed by three singer-songwriters — Rich Price, Greg Naughton and Brian Chartrand — and has garnered more than 20 million plays on Spotify.

Concert begins at 7 p.m. and rain venue is St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

All concerts are free but donations are needed and willingly accepted.