RidgeCon returns to library Aug. 11-12

All ages are invited to celebrate their favorite fandoms and pop culture from Harry Potter to Doctor Who, The Walking Dead to Doc McStuffins, Star Wars to Stranger Things, Ghostbusters to the Marvel Universe.

Ridgefield Library’s third-annual RidgeCon offers a host of all-age activities: wand and lightsaber crafting, scavenger hunts, trivia, board games, video games, augmented and virtual reality activities, Ewok Lego village build, Disney sing-a-longs, Star Wars storytime, balloon art, dunk-a-villain, Raspberry Pi gaming, face painting by The Enchanted Garden, character appearances, lightsaber demos by Way of the Sword, music, prizes and much more.

RidgeCon takes place on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library.

Admission is free, but a small fee may be charged for certain special activities, and raffle tickets for many cool prizes will also be for sale.

Call 203-438-2282 x11006 with questions, or visit www.ridgefieldlibrary.org.