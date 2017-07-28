Annual community tag sale Aug. 6

Interested in a space to sell your old treasures or maybe that old lacrosse equipment that’s been in the garage forever?

The Lounsbury House will host its annual community tag sale on Sunday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Space rental is $25 (required if selling/promoting) and table rental is $10 (optional).

There are also a limited number of tent rentals available for $25.

Space may be purchased online at LounsburyHouse.org under the calendar page or by calling 203-438-6962.

This event is free to shop. Food trucks will also be located on-site.

Rain date is Sunday, Aug. 13.