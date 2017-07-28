Aldrich to host community day

The Aldrich Museum will host a free community day at Sunday, Aug. 6, from 1 to 4 pm.

Exhibiting artist Beth Campbell will be on site and will host a talk with a local author and a neuroscientist — Lawrence Weschler and Carl Schoonover, respectively, — from 3 to 4.

There will be family art-making workshops, Ridgefield’s School of Rock will be performing, and two food trucks will be on site.

To RSVP for the talk, please contact Kathryn Tufano at 203-438-4519, ext. 148, or [email protected] by Aug. 2.