The Ridgefield Press

Aldrich to host community day

By The Ridgefield Press on July 28, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

The Aldrich Museum will host a free community day at Sunday, Aug. 6, from 1 to 4 pm.

Exhibiting artist Beth Campbell will be on site and will host a talk with a local author and a neuroscientist — Lawrence Weschler and Carl Schoonover, respectively, — from 3 to 4.

There will be family art-making workshops, Ridgefield’s School of Rock will be performing, and two food trucks will be on site.

To RSVP for the talk, please contact Kathryn Tufano at 203-438-4519, ext. 148, or [email protected] by Aug. 2.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Sonders named senior VP of sales at Cartus Next Post This Week’s Movie Menu: What's on and when
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress