Mastering social media

Using Social Media is a two-hour Ridgefield Continuing Education workshop that demystifies Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter. This class will teach you what these sites offer, how to set up your accounts, how to promote yourself, and how to join groups and communities to network with other people.

The class meets Friday, Aug. 4 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Venus Building (old high school). Cost is $44.

Advanced Excel and Access are also available. More classes start in September. Advance registration required. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.