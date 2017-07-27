Probate for the public

The Ridgefield Library will present a talk featuring Judge Daniel O’Grady about various aspects of the probate process on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library.

O’Grady, elected to the former Bethel Probate court in 1990, is no stranger to the process, having served for 20 years. Judge O’Grady’s talk will focus on issues most frequently encountered in probate courts such as:

Overseeing testamentary and living trusts;

Appointing guardians for persons of intellectual disability;

Appointing conservators of the person and the estate of incapable individuals;

And many other matters that pertain to the well-being of our State’s individuals.

Afterward, Judge O’Grady will answer questions and provide helpful information about wills and the administration of estates. Light refreshments will be served.

This program is part of the Build a Better World Adult Summer Reading Program that is made possible thanks to the Friends of the Library.

Please register at ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 for more information.