The Ridgefield Press

Probate for the public

By The Ridgefield Press on July 27, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

The Ridgefield Library will present a talk featuring Judge Daniel O’Grady about various aspects of the probate process on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library.

O’Grady, elected to the former Bethel Probate court in 1990, is no stranger to the process, having served for 20 years. Judge O’Grady’s talk will focus on issues most frequently encountered in probate courts such as:

  • Overseeing testamentary and living trusts;
  • Appointing guardians for persons of intellectual disability;
  • Appointing conservators of the person and the estate of incapable individuals;
  • And many other matters that pertain to the well-being of our State’s individuals.

Afterward, Judge O’Grady will answer questions and provide helpful information about wills and the administration of estates. Light refreshments will be served.

This program is part of the Build a Better World Adult Summer Reading Program that is made possible thanks to the Friends of the Library.

Please register at ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 for more information.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post This Weekend: New exhibits & artists' talks, dance & comedy shows, jazz, rock & Cole Porter tributes, Shakespeare, science & wizardry Next Post Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo celebrates Books and Beasts
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress