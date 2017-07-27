‘Flow Circus’ at the library

The Ridgefield Press

July 27, 2017

Flow Circus will entertain with a balancing and comedy show at the Ridgefield Library on Wednesday, Aug. 2, as part of the library’s summer reading program called “Build a Better world.” Performer Paul Miller will captivate the audience with storytelling about how he learned to set goals and practice to achieve fantastic feats.

The performance, appropriate for families with children ages 5 and older will be held in the library’s Main Program Room from 6 to 6:45 p.m. The performance is free of charge and sponsored by the Friends of the Ridgefield Library. For more information go to  flowcircuskids.com or call the library at 203-438-2282.

