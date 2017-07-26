The Ridgefield Press

Medicare fraud and scams

By The Ridgefield Press on July 26, 2017

The Western Connecticut Area Agency on Aging and the Ridgefield Library will co-sponsor a presentation titled, “Who’s Watching Your Wallet?” on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 11 a.m. at the Ridgefield Library.

Dawn Macary, Senior Medicare Patrol, will talk about how to decipher puzzling information in your Medicare Summary Notice and how to recognize scams and abuse that can be directed at seniors. The presentation and discussion will also help you learn about ways to defend yourself against the newest scams out to get you.

This program is part of the Build a Better World Adult Summer Reading Program that is made possible thanks to the Friends of the Ridgefield Library.

Please register at ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 for more information.

