Studio Knitting for All is available through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Keep your mind sharp by learning a new skill and keep your fingers nimble by keeping them moving.

This is a class for both beginners and those who want to continue from where they are.

The participant will learn the basic stitches and develop skills in maintaining an even tension in the piece. The instructor will provide practice needles and practice yarn until the participant determines a project. After the selection of a project, the participant will purchase the necessary supplies. Projects have included knitting a scarf, sweater, blanket, and handbag.

The five-session class meets Tuesdays, Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Venus Building (old high school). Cost is $109. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older pay $82. Advance registration required. Information is available at ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.