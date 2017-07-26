The Ridgefield Press

Classes help burn calories

By The Ridgefield Press on July 26, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

Complete workouts start soon in Ridgefield Continuing Education. “Body Precision” is a 60-minute interval training routine that focuses on cardiovascular endurance, balance and overall conditioning to put your body in shape. Class meets on Tuesdays, Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; Sept. 5, 12 and 19 from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. and costs $96.  

“60 Minute Calorie Burn Workout” is a low-impact cardio, weight training and core work program that will help to speed up your metabolism and burn calories. Various equipment (bands, gliders and weights) will be provided. Class meets on Thursdays, Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24; Sept. 7 and 14 from 6 to 7 p.m. and costs $73.

Pilates and yoga also start soon. Ridgefield senior or disabled discount available.  Advance registration required. Bring a water bottle, towel and mat to class.

Information at ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

