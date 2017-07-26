Ridgefielders to perform at Bethel theater

Ridgefielders Avery Siburn and Ashley Raymond will join 110 area youth and two Broadway actors in NewArts’ Summer 2017 productions of Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka” and Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”

Siburn will play the part of Violet Beauregarde in the adaptation of Willy Wonka, which will run July 27-30.

Raymond will perform the role of Issachar in the Dreamcoat adaption ,which will run Aug. 11-13.

The venue is located at The Theater at Walnut Hill Community Church, 156 Walnut Hill Road, in Bethel.

For more information about showtimes and tickets, visit newartstickets.ticketleap.org.