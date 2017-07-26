The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefielders to perform at Bethel theater

By The Ridgefield Press on July 26, 2017 in Community, People · 0 Comments

Ridgefield resident Avery Siburn rehearses for her role as Violet Beauregarde with Broadway actor Jim Stanek (Willy Wonka) in NewArts’ production of “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka” that will run July 27-30 in Bethel.

Ridgefielders Avery Siburn and Ashley Raymond will join 110 area youth and two Broadway actors in NewArts’ Summer 2017 productions of Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka” and Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”

Siburn will play the part of Violet Beauregarde in the adaptation of Willy Wonka, which will run July 27-30.

Raymond will perform the role of Issachar in the Dreamcoat adaption ,which will run Aug. 11-13.

The venue is located at The Theater at Walnut Hill Community Church, 156 Walnut Hill Road, in Bethel.

For more information about showtimes and tickets, visit newartstickets.ticketleap.org.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Knitting for all Next Post Classes help burn calories
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress