David G. Robson, 32, car mechanic

David G. Robson, 32, of Greenville, North Carolina, passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 23.

David, the son of Joan and Michael Robson, was a graduate of the Eagle Hill School in Fairfield, Connecticut and the Riverview School in East Sandwich, Massachusetts.

David had a lifelong passion for cars and worked as an automotive technician.

He is survived by his parents and his two sisters, Sarah Gregory and Elizabeth Macey and their spouses Kiley Gregory and AJ Macey, nephew, Finn Gregory and future nephew, Charlie.

David was a caring and gentle soul who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A private family service will take place Thursday, July 27, 2017 at Andrews Mortuary in Wilmington, North Carolina.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the Automotive Program at Beaufort Community College in Washington, North Carolina.

