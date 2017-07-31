The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield Golf Course eyes ‘snack shack’

By Macklin K. Reid on July 31, 2017 in Business, Community, Lead News, News, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

A snack shack to serve golfers making the turn from the front nine to the back nine is being planned at the Ridgefield Golf Course, but it probably won’t be in operation until at least the fall.

The Planning and Zoning Commission has delayed action on requested revision to the golf course’s special permit, to allow the small food service use beside the clubhouse.

The application came up at the commission’s meeting Tuesday, July 18, but was tabled.

The nine-member commission was operating with a bare quorum of five members that night, and acting chairman John Katz felt he should abstain from the proceedings since he is a near neighbor of the golf course and had recently owned property directly abutting it.

With the commission headed for August break, the application is scheduled to come up again at its Sept. 5 meeting.

The plan is for drinks and snacks to be sold to golfers from a 12 by 16 foot shed.

“The building is being donated by Ridgefield Supply,” First Selectman Rudy Marconi told the commission.

