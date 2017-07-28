A bed and breakfast — Front Porch Farm is the working name — has been proposed on Circle Drive by Thomas and Catherine Savoca, in the home where they’ve lived and raised a family over the past 24 years.

“We believe our proposed B&B will provide a much-needed hospitality resource and allow people to enjoy their time in Ridgefield and, as a result, positively impact the economic interests of many town businesses and nonprofit organizations,” the couple say in a summary of their proposal that is filed with the town planning office.

The Planning and Zoning Commission accepted the application July 20, before going on August recess, and scheduled it for a public hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The homeowners will continue living on premises, 47 Circle Drive, Planning Director Richard Baldelli told the commission, and “two of the bedrooms in the home will be allowed to be a B&B, so they can be rented to transient guests for compensation.”

There is currently only one bed and breakfast operation in town, The Green Rocks Inn at 415 Danbury Road, which has two suites and two standard rooms.

A second property, on the corner of Main Street and Market Street, was approved for use as a B&B some years ago, but has remained a private residence.

Compliance

“Our home will remain, first and foremost, our primary residence for owners and family and friends that visit frequently,” the application for Front Porch Farm says. “However, we hope that the proposed B&B use will allow us to have a stream of income that we can manage as we please by both revenue and guest count.

“We have always been an ‘entertaining’ household and we see this as a way to continue that in a financially rewarding way.”

The Savocas also say they have met with the fire marshal, assistant building inspector, town engineer and health department to ensure their plans comply with regulations.

The Savocas’ application outlines proposed construction related to their plans. Doors would be added on both floors of the home “to meet fire code and ensure property owners’ privacy.” Some rooms would be renovated and repurposed — office and bedroom spaces would be swapped, and a den would become a bathroom.

“Guests will be accommodated on the second floor only in one of two two-bedroom, one-bath suites…

“Generally we plan to have the kitchen, front porch and back deck open to guests from 6:30 a.m. to early evening, to be used as seating areas and for breakfast service options.”

Parking and traffic

Outside the home, there would “landscaping changes at roadside and driveway entrance to meet line-of-sight requirements for cars exiting the property.”

Plans show parking accommodations for four cars.

“Our home is on a cul-de-sac-like street, so car traffic is minimal,” the application says.

“…Landscaping will be changed to allow for the required clear line of sight as required for all cars exiting the property.

“Property will remain a four-bedroom, three-bath home with two bedrooms dedicated to private usage by the owner and two bedrooms available for B&B usage.”