The Ridgefield Press

Shots at Hulda Lane: Police still investigating

By Macklin K. Reid on July 25, 2017 in Community, HAN Network, Lead News, News, Police & Fire, Regional · 0 Comments

The driveway of 28 Hulda Lane where neighbors reported three to five shots were fired in the early morning hours of June 5. — Ivanha Paz photo

After shots in the night, a reported attempted car theft, a 15-year-old girl turning up at a Waterbury hospital with a bullet in her back, and seizure of guns, ammunition, expended cartridges, over seven pounds of “suspected marijuana” and more than $26,000 in cash, Ridgefield police report that they are still investigating the incident at 28 Hulda Lane in the early morning hours of June 5.

Captain Jeff Kreitz, public information officer of the Ridgefield Police Department, said Thursday, July 20, that the department was working on the investigation with “the prosecutor’s office in Danbury and we have been in contact with Waterbury police as well.”

An affidavit filed by Ridgefield police when seeking a search and seizure warrant for two cars thought to be involved in the incident asserted that police believed the contents of the vehicles might be evidence of crimes, including first-degree reckless endangerment, risk of injury to a minor, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Related posts:

  1. Hulda Lane shooting: Affidavit says homeowner possessed pot, pills, cash and guns
  2. Hulda Lane shooting: When is it legal to use deadly force?
  3. Police affidavit: Homeowner permitted to carry but never reported gunshots
  4. Ridgefield police: No update on Hulda Lane shooting; investigation timeline unknown

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Babe Ruth quarterfinals, semis Tuesday Next Post Red Cross blood shortage continues in Connecticut
About author
Macklin K. Reid

Macklin K. Reid


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress