Shots at Hulda Lane: Police still investigating

After shots in the night, a reported attempted car theft, a 15-year-old girl turning up at a Waterbury hospital with a bullet in her back, and seizure of guns, ammunition, expended cartridges, over seven pounds of “suspected marijuana” and more than $26,000 in cash, Ridgefield police report that they are still investigating the incident at 28 Hulda Lane in the early morning hours of June 5.

Captain Jeff Kreitz, public information officer of the Ridgefield Police Department, said Thursday, July 20, that the department was working on the investigation with “the prosecutor’s office in Danbury and we have been in contact with Waterbury police as well.”

An affidavit filed by Ridgefield police when seeking a search and seizure warrant for two cars thought to be involved in the incident asserted that police believed the contents of the vehicles might be evidence of crimes, including first-degree reckless endangerment, risk of injury to a minor, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.