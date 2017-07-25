Imagine living in a cramped space with a roommate for all to see.

That’s what Alex Schweder and Ward Shelley are doing this fall for their exhibition at the Aldrich Museum. These two artists will share a 24-foot-high monolith with nine basic amenities, including a bed, desk, easy chair, kitchen, sink, and enclosed composting toilet.

“Alex Schweder and Ward Shelley: Your Turn” will run from Oct. 1 through April 22, 2018.

This exhibition fuses architecture, sculpture, design, and performance to examine how architecture influences human behavior.

Schweder and Shelley also explore the concept of balance in social relationships. As they go about their daily routines, the artists hope to engage visitors in conversation.

There is no fee to view the exhibition.