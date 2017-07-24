Iris Aleman passed on July 15, 2017, her birthdate.

With a single breath, Iris touched us all and will live in our hearts for eternity.

She reconfirmed that love of family is boundless and unconditional. Her legacy will love on forever the research listed below.

She is survived by her parents, Brittney Crystal and Jose Aleman, and her brother Bruce.

In addition, she is survived by fellow cousins, Matthew Hutchings II, Luella Hutchings, William Zarob, Annabel Hutchings, Brooke Zarob, Ryan Aleman, and Jane Zarob.

Iris’ life was celebrated on July 21.

Memorial gifts can be made to the Preterm Birth Prevention Center at the College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University Medical Center.

Please make checks payable to: The Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York, with The Iris Fund for Translational Science Research in the Preterm Birth Prevention Center in the memo line. Those checks can be mailed to: Office of Development — CUMC, Attention: Nina Williams, 630 West 168th Street, Room 2-421, New York, NY, 10032.

For more information, call 212-305-4379.

Donations can also be made online by going to the following website: https://web.giving.columbia.edu/giveonline/index.jsp?schoolstyle=538

Select ‘General Gift to the Ob/Gyn Dept,’ then on the following page indicate “The Iris Fund for Translational Science Research in the Preterm Birth Prevention Center” in the comments/special instruction section.