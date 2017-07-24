The Ridgefield Press

Strength in Numbers scholarship winners

By The Ridgefield Press on July 24, 2017 in Business, Community, News, People, Schools · 0 Comments

Reynolds & Rowella, an accounting and consulting firm with locations in Ridgefield and New Canaan is pleased to announce two Strength in Numbers Scholarship Award winners from the graduating class at Ridgefield High School. The award recipients are Brianne McGill and Nicholas Laudati.  Wendy Knothe, CPA, a Manager from Reynolds & Rowella, presented a $500 check to each student.

Beginning in 2000, Reynolds & Rowella, LLP has awarded more than $50,000 to graduating high school seniors. Every year the firm awards two $500 scholarship checks to two graduates from Ridgefield, New Canaan, and Wilton high schools.

