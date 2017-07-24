Dante A. Ligi, 84, of Ridgefield, husband of Joyce (Casavecchia) Ligi, died on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at Danbury Hospital.

Mr. Ligi was born in Ridgefield, September 18, 1932, a son of Alcide and Allegrina (Biagiarelli) Ligi. He attended Ridgefield schools, graduated from Ridgefield High School with the Class of 1950 and Bridgeport University.

He was a retired thirty-five year research technician with the former Schlumberger-Doll Research Center of Ridgefield.

A U.S. Korean War veteran, Mr. Ligi was a member of the Ridgefield Lions Club, Italian American Mutual Aid Society and St. Mary Parish. He was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels of Ridgefield.

Mr. Ligi was an avid reader.

He was a generous and kind man who will be sorely missed.

In addition to his wife Joyce of forty-five years, Mr. Ligi is survived by his mother in law, Dina Casavecchia, sister in law, Ridea Ligi and great niece Rebecca Ligi.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Ligi was predeceased by a brother Navio Ligi, his nephew Ridgefield Police Chief Richard J. Ligi and great nephew Rick Ligi.

A concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, July 27, 2017 at 10:15 a.m. in St. Mary Church, Ridgefield.

Burial will take place in St. Mary Cemetery.

Friends will be received in the Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Contributions in Mr. Ligi’s memory may be made to Meals on Wheels, Ballard Green, 25 Gilbert St., or to the Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association, 27 Governor St., both of Ridgefield, CT 06877.